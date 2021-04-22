The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 37 people last week, including the following:
•Brenna Alicia Davenport, 36, 214 Cedar Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Sierra Taylor Harris, 24, 3100 Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane, speeding and no license.
•Gisela Santillan, 22, 94 Stark Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Lea Mae Dorene Barrett, 40, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, theft by shoplifting.
•Marilyn Lakshia Deboe, 46, 4306 Pea Ridge Road, Cornelia, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Bridgette Cabrilla Hughes, 30, 244 Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, failure to appear.
•Cindy Lea Smith, 61, 150 Orchard Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Johnathan Neal Terry, 38, 157 Old House Lane, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Tracy Blane Waldron Jr. 37, 143 E. Kimball Street, Winder, failure to appear.
•Dustin William Deforest, 29, 2816 Webster Lake Road, Cleveland, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and failure to obey traffic device.
•James Sterling Franklin, 28, 115 Tipton Road, Alto, incest, child molestation, cruelty to children, sexual battery against a child under age 16, battery, cruelty to children and simple battery.
•Tina Amanda Owens, 34, 3573 Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and texting while driving.
•Amber Lee Wright, 30, 1314 Unowatti Road, Canon, theft by shoplifting.
•Lanny Ray Bentley, 40, 598 Kendrige Circle, Stone Mountain, probation violation and parole violation.
•Kelsie Leighanne Byrd, 28, 147 Wofford Creek Trace, Baldwin, possession of marijuana, no insurance, open container violation and license plate violation.
•Latree Annette Franklin, 29, 115 Tipton Drive, Alto, cruelty to children.
•Markerson Cody Griffith, 26, Suwanne, terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, affray, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, cruelty to children and home invasion.
•Richard Allyn Griffiths, 59, 402 North Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Justin Allan Newby, 31, 147 Wolford Creek Trail, Baldwin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and open container violation.
•Damien Shaun Tiller, 26, 3301 Abbeville Highway, Anderson, S.C., theft by taking and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
•Rufus Whitfield, 25, 194 Pine Avenue, Commerce, headlight violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 29, 324 Athens Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Nathan Varner, 21, 48 Smallwood Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Darian Markin Wakefield, 20, 201 Powell Mill Road, Spartenburg, S.C., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and expired tag.
•Mylia Oshae Wakefield, 27, 1507 Pine Drive, Atlanta, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 37, 3824 Hwy. 106 N., Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Kimberly Ann Edwards, 50, 1002 Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Hayley Brooke Griffin, 30, 3425 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Kristin M. Marsingill, 32, 4538 Duncan Road, Sugar Hill, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
•Christopher Joe Allen, 27, 438 Hull Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Johanna Marie Barnette, 47, 843 Meadow Creek Circle, Cornelia, failure to maintain lane, brake violation and DUI.
•Christopher Shannon Hanley, 41, 373 Old Ginn Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Chelsea Morgan Lewallen, 19, 302 Crowe Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Alyssa Marie Moody, 18, 189 Glenfield Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Pamela Sue Hollis, 56, 272 Mt. Bethel Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
