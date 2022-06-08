The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 37 people last week, including the following:
•Nicholas Daniel Cole, 28, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Victor Kentel Adams, 34, 854 David Street, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Samuel Dustin Littleton, 35, 205 Chopped Oak Church Road, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine.
•Clinton Montrel Sargent, 33, 1157 Summerbrook Road College Park, College Park, probation violation.
•Jonathan Blake Fuller, 33, 298 Willow Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Destiney May Ledford, 23, 401 Greenville Street, Pendleton, S.C., identity theft fraud when possessing identity concerning another person.
•Bryan Felipe Agüero, 19, 11197 Shannon Circle, Hampton, possession of marijuana.
•Jessica Louise Freelove, 33, 287 Parkview Homes, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Albert Osmel Herrera, 28, 160 Judy Lane, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Jeffery Scott Stephens, 55, 663 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, conspiracy to commit a fraud.
•Amy Partee, 48, 458 Hunter Ridge Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Scotty Lee Wilson, 36, 71 Hale Road, Maysville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Beth Blake, 43, 3887 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, battery.
•Phillip Robertson, 54, 7059 Belton Bridge Road, Lula, theft by taking and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Alisha Christine Buice, 32, 154 Highland Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Jenkins, 50, 925 Race Track Road, Gainesville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Kelly Anne Wardwell, 54, 102 Freedom Lane, Commerce, N.Y., theft by shoplifting.
•Zack Daniel, 29, 1033 Smith Loop Road, Demorest, probation violation.
•Samantha Rae Lack, 23, 381 Stringer Lane, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Erica McCabe, 40, 1027 Cabin Creek Drive, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Zynautica Tanisha Allen, 25, 605 Florence Avenue, Charlotte, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Connie Ruth Ryals, 44, 63 Hillcrest Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Melissa Bokey Toole, 36, 1350 Belmont Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Kristie Lorene Foster, 41, 41 Boulder Crest, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•Tiffany Michele Heard, 31, 569 Yancey Road, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Shelia Marie Osborn, 42, 3043 Grandview Lane, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Angel Sellers, 29, 206 E. Lane Street, Church Hill, Tenn., driving without a valid license and driving without a valid tag.
•Robert Angove, 18, 434 Lamont Lane, Clarkesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Alfornzo Damons, 35, 116 Heritage Hills Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Mary Deaton, 59, 6735 Stringer Drive, Clairmont, possession of methamphetmaine, unsafe lane change and failure to change address within 60 days.
•Gwen Michelle Whitehead, 56, 1748 Dogwood Trail, Monroe, probation violation.
•Paul Dennis Gillespie, 42, 272 Loggins Road, Commerce, failure to appear, probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jeffrey Lynn Sanders, 45, 2888 Hwy. 98, Commerce, failure to maintain lane, failure to dim lights, tail light violation, no brake lights or turn signal, tire violation, open container violation and DUI.
•Jesse Lee Watson, 30, 5498 Woodline Drive, Lula, burglary.
•Rodrick Lonnie Wood, 54, 70 Preston Road, Atlanta, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
