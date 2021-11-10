The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 38 people last week, including the following:
•Ashley Yesenia Emily Davila, 29, 26102 Rose Garden Lane, Durham, N.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Samantha Lee Jersey, 32, 179 Park Street, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Lee Webb, 34, 127 Rylee Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Troy David Wilder, 59, 935 Homer Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Halisha Devona Beasley, 34, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Derrick Nathan Garner, 37, 153 Sullivan Drive, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Haley Danielle Hissam, 25, 501 Thompson Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Christa Emily Richardson, 36, 153 Sullivan Drive, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Kevin Christopher Shipp, 29, 630 Duncan Road, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation.
•Emerson Francisco Villata-Salmeron, 21, 1891 Access Road, Lot 7, Covington, speeding in construction zone and driving without a valid license.
•Steven Ran Voyles, 48, 2557 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Lynn Cox, 47, 140 Cox Street, Commerce, trafficking in illegal drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Cindy Ann Stamey, 48, 155 Freeman Fowler Lane, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Sloan Diane Tippens, 48, 311 Silver Shoals Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Shiloah Shane Walker, 41, 87 Northdale Court, Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Kenneth Brandon, 25, 611 Pineland Road, Union, S.C., driving while license revoked or suspended.
•Brandon Keith Dawkins, 24, 208 West Buford Street, Gaffney, S.C., 24, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Kayla Leanne Hubbard, 30, 4173 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, identity theft fraud.
•Brandon Lee McCallister, 26, 327 First Street, McCaysville, probation violation.
•Brandy Denean McLaughlin, 38, 1246 Stone Steward Road, Hull, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Chastine S. Thorne, 29, 12 South Village Lane, Patel, Miss., driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Edward Whitlock, 51, 862 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Adam Ray Evans, 29, 122 Wesley Way, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Cassie Michelle Kelley, 30, 620 Barber Street, Athens, DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of a drug-related object.
•Veronica R. Pruett, 32, 1301 Apalachee Woods Trail, Buckhead, theft by shoplifting.
•Gabriel Bruce Tisdale, 20, 128 Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Beth Lynn Acquarulo, 38, 7689 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph A. Acquarulo, 41, 7689 Highway 29 North, Danielsvlle, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Cole Crayton, 25, 810 Pauline Lane, Lemont Furnace, Penn., DUI, following too closely and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tonya Elaine Daniel, 41, 1319 Leon Ellis Road, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher R. Edwards, 29, 1283 East Ridge Road, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Casey Milton Galloway, 31, 353 Grant Mill Road, Alto, battery and cruelty to children.
•Ivan Jaramillo, 28, 1617 Biscayne Terrace, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine and speeding.
•Kerry Alesha Miller, 41, 197 Lakeside Drive, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Jada Kamilla Perifer, 17, 898 Sanford Road, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 42, 300 Mason Manor Place, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Evan Chapman, 36, 3010 Winchester Road, Cumming, battery and false imprisonment.
•Raison Lewallen, 17, 164 Felton Circle, Commerce, battery.
