Four people have been arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office
They include:
•Kenneth Wayne Abernathy, 55, 1690 Oconee Point, Jefferson, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
•Dennis James Gordon, 66, 459 Allen Road, Commerce, DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Anthony Keith Osborn, 52, 2376 Highway 51 North, Homer, simple battery.
•Timothy Larry Williamson, 37, 886 Hwy. 326, Commerce, battery and cruelty to children.
