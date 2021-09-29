Four people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Johanna Marie Barnette, 47, Homer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain a lane, driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance.
•Edward Gordon Countryman, 23, 805 Historic Homer Highway, Homer, simple assault.
•Amanda Leann Denmark, 47, 415 Farmers Academy Road, Martin, DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Jacob T. Kiser Elliott, 17, 104 New Image Drive, Lula, vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.