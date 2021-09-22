Four people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week.
They are:
•Mary Nyawira Kimani, 35, 970 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Dwayne Edwin Tinsley, 55, 1241 Banks Academy Road, Carnesville, failure to appear.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 31, 1059 Ponderosa Road, Demorest, simple assault, criminal trespass, simple battery, interference with a 911 call and failure to appear.
•Brandi Nicole Freeman, 36, 111 Jacks Drive, Lula, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
