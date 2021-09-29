The Banks County 4-H Archery mandatory orientation will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Banks County Annex Building in Homer.
The 4-H Archery team is open to all Banks County students in fourth through 12th grade.
"Parents, if your child is interested in participating in 4-H Archery this year, please plan to attend this mandatory meeting," organizers state.
For more information, contact UGA Extension Banks County, 706-677-6230.
