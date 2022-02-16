A delegation of Banks County 4-H’ers recently traveled to Atlanta for 4-H Day at the Capitol.
The delegation toured the capitol building and met with State Senator Bo Hatchett and State Representative Chris Erwin.
The 4-H’ers learned about the work their legislators do and had a chance to share about the impact 4-H programming has on their lives. They also met Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Banks County senior and 4-H State Board Vice President Georgia Simmons presided over a luncheon, which included remarks from Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp, along with the afternoon’s other speakers, praised the work that 4-H’ers do to make Georgia a better place to live.
Members of the Banks County delegation included: Emily Mainor, Ella Langford and Harlie Meeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.