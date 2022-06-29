The Banks County and Habersham County 4-H Clubs joined forces in early June to host a week-long Farm+Food Camp.
4-H’ers from both counties attended the camp, touring farms, restaurants and educational facilities to learn about the origins of the food on their plates. From Blue Ridge to Athens, from the field to the kitchen, campers were exposed to several different parts of the Northeast Georgia local food system and learned about the benefits of supporting local producers.
The camp was made possible through collaborative partnerships with generous supporters across both counties. Supporters from Banks County included the Banks County Farm Bureau and the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Chris and Heidi Hook, Aguilar Acres, Harris Meats, Ricky Martin Dairy and Dock and Nan Sisk.
