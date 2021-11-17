Thirteen Banks County 4-H’ers competed in the Gainesville Area Cotton Boll & Consumer Judging contest with the senior team placing fourth overall, the junior team placing third overall and the Cloverleaf students winning many awards.
Cotton Boll & Consumer Judging is a competitive judging contest where 4-H’ers learn about cotton as an agricultural commodity in the state. 4-H’ers choose a cotton product, then write and record an original advertisement for that product.
In the Consumer Judging portion of the contest, 4-H’ers gain skills in making rational decisions while shopping. 4-H’ers are required to evaluate consumer goods and present oral reasons to judges.
The Banks County Senior team (9th-12th grade) placed fourth in overall team scores, and senior 4-H’er Georgia Simmons placed in the top 10 for her advertisement.
The Banks County Junior Team (4th-8th grade) placed third overall, with Morgan Sparks placing in the top 10 in high individual and placing and reasons. Ella Langford placed in the top 10 for her advertisement.
The Cloverleaf division (4th-6th grade) dominated the competition, with seven competitors placing in the top 10 in high individual: Fiona Rose, Londyn Rylee, Izzy Brazis, Hunter Hook, Bentley Rylee, William Ferraro and Olivia Maxwell. Hunter Hook and Fiona Rose tied for first place for their advertisements, with Londyn Rylee taking second place. Fiona Rose also won second place for her placing and reasons.
"All of the team members displayed excellent character throughout the competition, representing Banks County proudly," stated Susan Burton, Banks County 4-H/FACS Agent.
The Banks County 4-H Cotton Boll & Consumer Judging team includes: Marisa Aguilar, Izzy Brazis, William Ferraro, Hunter Hook, Ella Langford, Emily Mainor, Olivia Maxwell, Delilah Murray, Fiona Rose, Bentley Rylee, Londyn Rylee, Georgian Simmons and Morgan Sparks.
Coaches are: Macy Glenn, Banks County 4-H Educator and Burton.
