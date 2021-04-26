42 people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Cory Devan Hall, 26, 360 Pine Forest Way, Commerce, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tiffany Michele Heard, 23, 569 Yancey Road, Arnoldsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Pamela Sue Hollis, 56, 272 Mt. Bethel Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•James Jared Willis, 49, 1044 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Sherrie Michelle Blackmon, 50, 1214 Washington Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Matthew Patrick Carow, 47, 248 Ashbrooke Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Pansy Marie Cowart, 45, P.O. Box 141, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Ricky Anthony Miller, 46, 250 Norwood Circle, Athens, child support violation.
•Tiffany Michelle Southers, 40, 3200 White Sulpher Road, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Erica Charlene York, 38, 2342 Bond Avenue, Canon, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Columbus Kinloch, 40, 7205 Raj Court, Charlotte, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Gwendolyn Marcie Lash, 49, 7151 West County Line Road, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Stan Robert Norris, 24, 152 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, simple battery and false imprisonment.
•Michael Lee Arnold, 24, 298 McEver Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Erica Nichole Box, 44, 132 Loss Lane, McDonough, theft of service.
•Corey Tremayne Brown, 46, 474 Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Jennifer Michelle Bruce, 41, 325 Stokes Street, Monroe, theft by shoplifting.
•Derek Ezra Burdette, 27, 5 Irbin Kirk Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Tyliah Keiarra Reed, 20, 148 Old Will Hunter Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Marie Refujio Beltran, 45, 1169 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, driving without a valid license.
•John Urbas Boyd, 38, 655 Powders House Road, Jefferson, DUI, license violation and following too closely.
•Bobby Dillon Farr, 22, 312 Alexander Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•James Ross Jacks, 29, 2530 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, probation violation.
•Jessica Lynn Latty, 32, 2180 Apple Valley Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Victoria Laine McCowan, 29, 1915 N. Holcomb Drive, Martin, DUI and endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
•Ashley Renae Bailey, 39, 700 Washington Street, Gainesville, trafficking illegal drugs, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent identification.
•Ashley Renee Bailey, 39, 4614 Pond House Road, Flowery Branch, trafficking illegal drugs, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, fraudulent identification and failure to appear.
•Shannon Gene Baker, 40, 2519 Hwy. 441 North, Homer, trafficking illegal drugs, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and parole violation.
•Courtney Denise Gowan, 28, 265 Village Parkway, Pendergrass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Eric James Groover, 30, 281 Midnight Street, Baldwin, DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Alesha Kerry Miller, 41, 197 Lakeside Drive, Cornelia, DUI.
•Michael James Waller, 49, 8333 Highway 124, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Felina Marie Wells, 46, 160 Settler's Point Drive, Clarkesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Joel Angel Hernandez Nava, 27, 8362 Cedar Lane, Spartanburg, S.C., making a false statement pertaining to a motor vehicle insurance requirement, following too closely and driving without a valid license.
•Regan Lynn Hutchinson, 37, 4596 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Ramon Perez-Franquez, 25, 172 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, probation violation.
•Deanna M. Bettis, 38, 393 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Tristan Eugene Guthrie, 25, 117 Williams Bridge Extension, Toccoa, theft by taking.
•Christina McDaniel, 28, 102 Stoneview Drive, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Daniel Walker, 20, 645 Arnoldsville Road, Winterville, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, speeding, reckless driving, seat belt violation, failure to signal, driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Jerel Evans Devoe, 26, 2607 Gaither Street, Temple Hills, Md., theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender and possession of marijuana.
•Brandon Rogers, 33, 1490 Brookdale Drive, Sugar Hill, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and license tag violation.
