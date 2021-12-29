Forty-two news cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County in the past two weeks, according to data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 2,531 reported cases of COVID-19 in Banks County since March 2020, when the Georgia Department of Health first began keeping data on the deadly virus.
In Banks County, 64 people have died from COVID-19 and 294 people have been hospitalized from the virus.
COVID-19 boosters are currently available through the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) health districts and participating providers.
The CDC recommends a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all persons aged 18 or older, at least 6 months after completion of a mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series, or at least 2 months after receipt of the single primary dose Janssen vaccine. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Adolescents aged 16-17 years may receive a single booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 at least 6 months after completion of the primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.
Not all types of vaccines will be available at all sites. For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.
DPH continues to stress the importance of vaccination for all Georgians aged 5 years and older.
"Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state," public health officials state.
The
Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line is (888) 457-0186. He phone line is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Languages other than English are available.
Georgia eligibility is now open for everyone 5 years of age and older for the COVID vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently authorized for children aged 5 through 15, and approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.