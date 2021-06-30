Forty-three people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, including the following:
•Jessica Lynn Dale, 31, 241 Pace Drive, Nicholson, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Darrell Antonio Dukes, 27, 355 Old Church Road, Athens, battery.
•Tommy Dustin Gilstrap, 40, Gainesville, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, tail light violation and reckless driving.
•David Randle Lewis, 53, 224 Clardy Road, Pelzer, S.C., theft by shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, 37, 103 Otay Drive, Maysville, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, battery and cruelty to children.
•Jeremy Tommy Brock, 45, 4750 Hwy. 52, Gainesville, parole violation.
•Tommy Dale Fricke, 29, 839 Poca Road, Danielsville, statutory rape and child molestation.
•Justin Lee Pennington, 33, 341 Centennial Drive, Bethlehem, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 21, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Duncan Scott Hammond, 23, 227 Dyer Road, Gillsville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Barbara Ann McCallister, 61, 11264 Old Federal Road, Carnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Walter Allen Dodd, 55, 113 White Pine Lane, Alto, aggravated stalking.
•Jared Benjamin Kernen, 37, 2625 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•William Troy Lomack, 46, 199 Live Oak Court, Athens, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and headlight violation.
•David Edward Seagraves, 44, 2098 Highway 330, Bogart, parole violation.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, 37, 103 Otay Drive, Maysville, battery and cruelty to children.
•Daniel William Cook, 26, 735 Flat Rock Road, Baldwin, failure to appear, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property, battery, license plate violation, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Tarik Evans, 28, 128 Sierra Vista Apartment E, Cornelia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Justin James Henry, 27, 322 Red Oak Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Adam Cecil Workman, 34, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, probation violation.
•Anthony Lee Moody, 31, 456 Hembree Road, Maysville, aggravated battery.
•Brandon Deshun Browner, 41, 340 Jockey Club Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Howard Jessie David Simmons, 23, 117 Neal Drive, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing on the shoulder of roadway, passing in a no passing zone, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked registration, license plate violation, making false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kenneth James Ash, 30, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Victor Lopez, 19, 6002 Winter Park Drive, Doraville, driving without a valid license.
•Robert Preston Neal, 38, 151 Garland Road, Fletcher, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Marie Carman Rodriquez-Ramirez, 41, 113 Hoyt Street, Cornelia, driving without a valid license.
•Angie Turcious, 17, 104 Batson Hill Circle, Demorest, driving without a valid license.
•Alejandro Vazquez, 37, 935 Homer Road, Lot 72, Commerce, driving without a valid license and distracted license.
•Clint Combs, 57, 341 Baldwin Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Antonio Alvarado Diaz, 41, 100 Hanover Place, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 32, 10 Homestead Road, Danielsville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Braulio Garcia Rojo, 22, 2376 Philadelphia Road, Conyers, driving without a valid license.
•Michael Huff, 30, 283 Wood Pecker Lane, Nicholson, windshield violation and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Claude Clint Lynn, 32, 128 Wally Drive, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Sergio Octquiano Sierra, 42, 255 Hillindale Street, Cornelia, driving without a valid license.
•Steve Antonio Stephens, 45, Alto, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 37, Homer, battery.
•Mitchell Lee Adams, 39, 314 Vaughn Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine and speeding.
•Kevin Swayne Dodd, 43, 2655 Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Samantha Cheri Spillers, 52, 7666 Lula Road, Lula, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Katie Ann Viers, 51, 2655 Yonah-Homer Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
