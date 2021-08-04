Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County in the past two weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There has been a total of 1,731 COVID-19 cases reported since data first began being collected on the virus on March 2020.
There have been 39 deaths and 214 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in Banks County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.