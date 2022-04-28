The 46th annual Lula Railroad Days are set for Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.
As part of the festival, the “Movies in the Park” series will present “Sing 2″ on Friday evening. While the movie will begin at dark, everyone is invited to come out earlier to enjoy the food and arts and crafts booth at the Lula Deport.
A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and the festival will continue throughout the day.
