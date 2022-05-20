The 46th annual Lula Railroad Days was held recently with a parade, arts and crafts booths, movie and entertainment part of the festivities.
Gail Watson, Lula Elementary School nurse, was this year’s grand marshal in the Lula Railroad Days parade.
