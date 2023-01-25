The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 47 people last week, including the following:
•Austin Burnett, 17, 362 West Ridgeway Road, Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Lisa Marie Lambert, 46, 149 Tab Road, Alto, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•Christopher Michael Roberts, 34, 3810 Covered Bridge Place, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Justin William Staples, 32, 1162 Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, simple battery-family violence.
•Dustin Cody Eugene Adams, 30, 197 Hoyt Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Jasmine Nicole Dean, 34, 200 Crane Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kenneth Edwin Parks, 55, 502 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, theft by taking.
•Sonya Renee Thrift, 34, 185 Larry Lane, Clayton, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration, no insurance and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Daniel William Cook, 28, P.O. Box 31, Baldwin, failure to appear, probation violation, criminal trespass, battery, simple assault and removing license plate.
•Heather Marie Dellinger, 38, 597 Owens Drive, Spartanburg, S.C., theft by receiving stolen property.
•Ronald David Ard, 58, 223 Deans Pt., Martin, sexual battery against a child under 18.
•Wadel Lovinsky Deceus, 19, 259 Indian River Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Tina Michelle Smith, 50, 160 Old Ridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Brandon Eugene Turpin, 21, 259 Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, failure to appear.
•Mariela Fuentes, 29, 51 Hardin Terrace Circle, Jefferson, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•Brannon Lamar Scales, 29, 554 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Brianna Michelle Wimpy, 31, theft by shoplifting, theft by deception, hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping and cruelty to children.
•Rothell Curtis Caudell, 64, 2756 Hwy. 198, Baldwin, loitering and prowling.
•Andrew Franklin Roberts, 41, 389 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•David Eugene Thurmond, 33, 4486 Hwy. 63, Carnesville, probation violation.
•William Nathan Blackmon, 20, 138 Manor Place, Commerce, probation violation.
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 23, 819 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, headlight violation, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Tonya Dee Jarrard, 42, 276 Water Plant Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Lisa Marie Lambert, 46, 149 Tab Road, Alto, driving while license suspended or revoked and impeading the flow of traffic.
•Anthony Brent Burgess, 47, 4746 Old Historic 441, Clarkesville, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.
•Ray Collins, 28, 331 North Wood Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Anthony Sheffield, 62, 182 Betty Lane, Carnesville, possession of methamphetmaine, failure to signal and possession of marijuana.
•Sebastin Velez-Herrera, 24, 88 Wynn Way, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Russell Angel, 44, 351 Nathaniel Drive, Jefferson, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Jesse Lyle Brooks, 36, 151 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Daphne Suzanne Butler, 31, 43 Ash Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Phillip Mark David, 63, Athens, loitering or prowling.
•Corbin Jacob Green, 18, 206 Heritage Avenue, Jefferson, possession of marijuana.
•Casey Satterfield, 34, 335 Swain Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Savannah Faith Sosebee, 25, 411 Fairview Farm, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Kelly Marie Stagner, 44, 174 Hansen Ridge, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Gilbert Fortson, 51, Elbert Street, Elberton, probation violation.
•Justin Aaron Martin, 26, 4442 Riverdale Road, Toccoa, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Bryan Stacy Pierce, 54, 326 Stevens Road, Commerce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Jessica Dawn Smith, Commerce, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kevin Douglas Stockton, 46, 605 Sanford-Nicholson Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Ross Turner, 36, 147 Currahee Drive, Homer, simple assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Christopher Paul Vickey, 50, 2353 North Broad Street, Commerce, identity theft fraud and exploiting/inflict pain on a disabled or elderly person.
•Lora Lee Forbes, 56, 850 State Street, Cornelia, conspiracy to commit a felony.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 31, Homer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.
