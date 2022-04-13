The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported 49 arrests last week, including the following:
•Nathaniel John Clack, 26, 118 Scott Drive, Winder, false imprisonment and battery.
•Jessica Ann Dills, 36, 2110 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, unlawful dumping.
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 33, 1506 Parks Mill Road, Auburn, failure to appear.
•Brandon Eugene Pressley, 32, 4003 Rattler Road, Acworth, probation violation.
•Krystal Lynn Rogers, 45, 531 Mt. Creek Church Road, Monroe, theft by shoplifting.
•Tara Sidra Smith, 26, 216 Emerald Green Drive, Lexington, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Manuel Chavez Ramirez, 31, 2402 North Highway, Seagoville, Texas, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
•Michael Brandon Law, 31, 504 Duncan Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Yunior Lopez Ramirez, 31, 333 Daniel Street, Alto, probation violation.
•David James Recker II, 28, 5851 Mt. Oliver Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Robert Keith Abernathy, 29, 221 Massey Road, Homer, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Bryan Keith Angel, 33, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Luis Ernesto Betancourt, 43, 1201 Cedar Lane Road, Greenville, S.C., burglary, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Heather Danielle Chambers, 48, 1550 Strange Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Carson Leder, 22, 800 35th Street, Marathon, Fla., failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 33, 111 Kennedy Drive, Commerce, probation violation, hit and run, following too closely, no proof of insurance, suspended registration and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jennifer Roxanne Sellers, 43, 70 Felton Drive, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy David Smith, 34, 5102 Old Cornelia Highway, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Sandy Arlene Wright, 55, 331 Alfred Avenue, Rome, failure to appear.
•David Nicholas Long, 30, 4012 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kevin Edward Whitlock, 52, 862 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, sale of a controlled substance, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Was W. Yusuf, 25, 6142 Leverett Drive, Lithonia, possession of marijuana.
•Arturo Campos, 40, 340 Aqua Lane Drive, Alto, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•Regan Lynn Hutchinson, 38, 4596 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Armondo Padron, 44, 1803 De La Rosa, Donna, Texas, failure to appear.
•Hector Luis Aguiler, 32, 11621 Ferguson Road, Dallas, Texas, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Lauren Abigail Moody, 24, 2165 Hwy. 105, Baldwin, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of drugs.
•Alberto Padron, 36, 1803 S. De La Rosa Drive, Donna, Texas, failure to appear.
•Jane Mae Sue Vinson, 48, 5907 Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jessica Mae Wilson, 35, 34 Jennifer Circle, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeffrey Braden Hawkins, 31, 763 Beaver Run, Bowman, probation violation.
•Brantley Kip Coward, 52, 221 Leachman Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and probation violation.
•Verdis Blake Kennedy, 25, 70 Felton Drive, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine.
•Sarah May Martin, 18, 317 Hickory Way, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Dona Ray Rabren, 68, 102 Groover Lane, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jeffery Parker Sims Jr., 34, 944 Neal Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Kevin Douglas Stockton, 45, 605 Sanford Nicholson Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Julie Melinda Tanksley, 47, 895 Goss Road, Blairsville, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Linda Faye Wallace, 39, 342 Stevens Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Sharon Denise Christy, 27, 215 Galahad Road, Dahlonega, false report of a crime, disorderly conduct, affixing license place with intent to misrepresent, driving on suspended registration and unlawful conduct during 911 call.
•Stella Christina Hammond, 42, 3258 Baker Road, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Brenda Sue Chatham, 70, 3057 Hwy. 51 North, Carnesville, aggravated stalking.
•Dakota Shea English, 31, 3324 Blanchard Road, Augusta, burglary.
•Raymond Kyle Standridge, 27, 258 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and sale of a controlled substance.
•Jerel Carruth, 25, 186 Langford Court, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug-related object, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and turning lane violation.
•Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 19, 53 Boone Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
•Jacob Correll, 25, 207 Keystone Drive, Anderson, S.C., speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Walker Hernandez, 55, 3592 Morningside Village Lane Apartments, Doraville, driving while license suspended and passenger safety belt violation.
