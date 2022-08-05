The Georgia Department of Corrections has announced that during Fiscal Year 2022, 49 offenders have successfully completed their high school coursework through a partnership with Foothills Education Charter High School, including those being served at Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute in Alto.
The partnership with Foothills provides opportunities for offenders under the age of 21 to earn a high school diploma, which serves as the beginning of their educational journey and pathway to a successful reentry, leaders state.
"Thanks to our partners at Foothills, many offenders have reached a goal they once may have thought unattainable," said Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We appreciate the dedication of the counselors, officers, educators and students who have worked hard to make this program a success."
This collaborative partnership began in 2015 at Lee Arrendale State Prison and has since expanded to Burruss Correctional Training Center and Phillips State Prison. The program provides offenders an individualized, self-paced learning environment that delivers coursework based on mastery learning and is facilitated by accredited teachers. Since the program’s inception, 410 offenders inside Georgia state prisons have earned a high school diploma.
