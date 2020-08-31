After a several month-long drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) a search warrant was executed in Banks County at 741 Grant Mill Road, Alto, Georgia and a traffic stop on Highway 365, Cornelia, Habersham County.
The search warrant and traffic stop yielded approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 15 grams of heroin, firearms, pills, and other illegal narcotics along with several thousand dollars. The approximate street value of the drugs is $8,000.
The following individuals were arrested during this investigation:
•Christopher Kyle Lee, 21, Alto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm during commission of crime.
•Jennifer Sullivan, 34, Baldwin, possession of methamphetamine.
•Erica Bergman, 31, Dacula, possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas “Tommy” Gannon, 31, Alto, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession with intent of heroin and possession of oxycodone.
•Marina Whitaker, 29, Clarkesville, possession of methamphetamine with intent and possession of heroin with intent.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity, look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following sheriffs offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, and the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
