The Banks County Sheriff's Office reported five arrests last week, including the following:
•Patricia Marie Donnelly, 52, 144 Dakota Drive, 52, Alto, battery.
•William Warren Crank, 43, 3 Miller Lane, Crawford, driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
•McEver Reshaad Russell, 36, 1505 Club Parkway, Norcross, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), speeding and possession of an open container.
•Jarrod Michael Valenzuela, 41, 662 Sunray Hatchery Road, Commerce, failure to maintain lane and DUI.
•John Richard Atha, 54, 251 Culpepper Road, Commerce, criminal trespass and battery.
