A 50th anniversary celebration of Craven Pottery Inc. will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at 6640 Hwy. 52, Gillsville.
Featured exhibitors will include Billy Joe Craven, Dot Burtchaell, Mike Craven, Roger Corn, Dwayne Crocker, Mary Ferguson, Stanley Ferguson, Wayne Hewell, Mike Perdue, Jeff Standridge, Steve Turpin and Brian Wilson.
