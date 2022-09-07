The 50th annual Labor Day Festival was held this past weekend in Homer with a parade, live entertainment and arts and crafts booths among the highlights.
Other activities included kids entertainment, bouncy houses, toys, games and a scavenger hunt. Entertainment included Mark Garrison and The New Apostles Bluegrass, New Grace, Star Phipps, Thunder Tumbling, The Tabb Family, Commerce School of Dance, Steve Bryson Band, Banks County High School Band, The American Flyers, Shannon Crocker and David Presley, 3 p.m.
