The 50th annual Labor Day Festival will be held Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4 in downtown Homer.
The hours will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The 50th annual Labor Day Festival will be held Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4 in downtown Homer.
The hours will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Activities will include events for children, food and craft booths and live entertainment.
On Saturday, here will be a parade at 10 a.m. On Sunday, a worship service will be held at 11 a.m.
The Town of Homer and the Homer Downtown Development Authority hosts the festival.
For vendor or parade information, call town hall at 706-677-3510 or email tking@townofhomerga.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.