The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 41 people last week, including the following:
•Jody Chris Noblett, 45, 276 Barnes Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Brenda Hardman, 71, 1314 Young Harris Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 36, 504 Duncan Road, Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Brandon Leroy Sewell, 25, 653 Holloway Road, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, expired tag, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, theft by taking, aggravated assault, battery and family violence battery.
•Tonya Elaine Daniel, 42, 1379 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 30, 101 Slate Avenue, Jefferson, probation violation, crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jason Jones, 39, 1070 Sweatie Johnson Road, Bishop, possession of marijuana.
•Santos Pedraza, 42, 2914 West 63rd Place, Merrillville, Ind., possession of marijuana.
•Marcus Demario, 36, 1735 Mountain Creek Church Road, Monroe, theft by shoplifting.
•Kayla Marie Stiwinter, 34, 1203 Rogers Church Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Sierra Stringer, 27, 2110 Apple Valley Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Tyner George William, 59, 216 Dog Wood Avenue, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Justin Edward Gray, 35, 146 Pine Street, Apartment 3, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Pamela Sue Hollis, 57, 272 Mt. Bethel Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Juventino Mendoza-Garcia, 30, 140 Creekdale Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•James Thomas O'Kelley III, 50 Sims Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Alexander Julian Phifer, 28, 2345 Greenland Avenue, Charlotte, N.C., theft by receiving stolen property and crossing a state line with stolen property.
•Zyron Romel Sanders, 17, 3525 Dashiel Drive, Charlotte, N.C., theft by receiving stolen property and crossing a state line with stolen property.
•Teresa Maria Shatto, 37, 50 Sims Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Ronald Edward Jones, 39, 1840 Bennett Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to maintain lane.
•Dena Rae Moore, 35, 1027 Cabin Creek Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•James Steven Patterson, 67, 278 Woodlong Drive, Toccoa, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation and speeding.
•Joe Edward Thomason Jr., 35, 99 South Broad Street, Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Joseph Ashley Quinn, 42, 3858 Eatonton Road, Madison, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Joshua Bello-Hernandez, 25, 211 Settlement Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Joni Lynn Black, 42, 734 Hannah Creek Church Road, 42, Royston, probation violation.
•Jose Antonio Camacho-Lopez, 45, 4294 Sandy Cross, Royston, driving without a valid license and expired registration.
•Jessica Rebecca Moon, 27, 220 Trout Lane, Commerce, hit and run and not returning to the scene of an accident.
•Sayda Maria Santos, 37, 121 Chesterton Drive, Athens, driving without a valid license and districted driving.
•Michael Lawrence Smith, 50, 238 Hidden Meadows Drive, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Jose Rodolfo Vicente-Chuta, 24, 4929 Valley Dale Drive SW, Lilburn, driving without a valid license and distracted driving.
•Emily Michelle Watkins, 30, 1910 Highway 51 South, probation violation.
•Brandy Rochelle Collins, 30, 1526 Winona Avenue, Montgomery, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Dawn Cochran Hunt, 60, 283 Hill Drive, Baldwin, harassing phone calls.
•Jatari Hunter, 33, 133 Bonnie Lane, Athens, probation violation.
•Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 36, 504 Duncan Road, Commerce, terroristic acts and threats, cruelty to children and probation violation.
•Donald Leo Syfrett Jr., 31, 140 Crawford Street, Ila, failure to signal when turning, no tag, no tag light and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tabitha Marie Foutch, 39, 5918 Glenn Burtz Road, Murryville, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas Jefferson Jarrett, 39, 4885 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, probation violation.
•Shaun Cameron Pilgrim, 20, 86 Glendale Street, Toccoa, driving under the influence of drugs and speeding.
•Carol Ann Tassoul, 70, 115 Holcomb Street, Westminster, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Jairo Sarmiento, 23, 810 Burns Walk Court, Lilburn, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•William Nathan Blackmon, 20, 138 Manor Place, Commerce, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment.
•Ronald Clifford Sapp, 41, 338 Prospect Church Road, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Dakota Rain Ramey, 21, 3228 Bond Avenue, Canon, theft by deception.
•Jessie Lyle Brooks, 36, 151 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Cody Bryant Lewallen, 21, 136 Orchard Circle, Commerce, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and loitering and prowling.
•Kaylee Renee Mullinax, 18, 120 Mallinial Court, Lawrenceville, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
