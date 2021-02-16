Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banks County in the last two weeks according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been a total of 1,509 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.
There have been 30 deaths in the county attributed to the virus and 172 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Last week, there were 27 deaths and 163 hospitalizations reported.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are seven students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,706 student population. There are 146 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, two have a current positive COVID-19 status and one is quarantined due to possible exposure.
For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
