The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently made 56 arrests, including the following:
•Lien Alonson, 34, 7163 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Fla., theft by shoplifting.
•Rafael Alonso, 40, 7163 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Fla., theft by shoplifting.
•Jamarcus Terez Cain, 45, 549 Neal Road, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Devon Edward Morrison, 29, 170 Almond Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•Elizabeth Ann Owenby, 34, 210 Georgia Belle Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Eugene Pressley, 33, 2101 Williams Bridge Road, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Charles Edward Ramsey, 64, 164 Harden Bridge Road, Homer, criminal trespass.
•Jonathan Roy Thomas, 41, 331 Lloyd Smith Road, Lexington, probation violation.
•Mickey T. Williams, 45, 2749 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering or prowling.
•Kevin Daniel Gardiner, 35, 483 Greasy Street, Homer, possession and use of a drug-related object and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Nicole Lathrop, 42, 4515 Holly Forrest Drive, Gainesville, trafficking narcotics.
•Brandy Lynn Tittle, 32, 483 Greasy Creek, Homer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Avery Emil Bell, 50, 312 Evans Street, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked and brake light violation.
•Justin Lawrence Jernigan, 38, 5428 Crystal Lake Drive, Gainesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking illegal drugs.
•Junior Albarran, 20, 6435 Samoa Way, Flowery Branch, pedestrian in roadway.
•Kimberly Renea Taylor, 35, 2655 Westmoreland Road, Cleveland, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
•David Michael Waldrep, 44, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
•Ociel Albarran, 24, 256 Railroad Street, Jefferson, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and pedestrian in or along roadway.
•Kristina Hope Cochran, 25, 156 Kendra Court, Commerce, hit and run.
•Amanda Marie Goodman, 40, 1165 Della Slaton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Kristina Pittman, 33, 4209 Sardis Road, Gainesville, contempt of court.
•Davone Thamavong, 41, 404 Ivy Hills Circle, Mt. Airy, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving on a suspended registration.
•Jonathan Charles Umberhant, 39, 627 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Thomas Mitchell Downer, 62, 598 Alpine Court, Cornelia, failure to appear.
•Ricky Lee Morris, 38, 6207 Capstone Way, Commerce, maintaining a disorderly house.
•Gregory Michael Warmth, 24, 967 Hwy. 51 North, Homer, failure to appear.
•Briana Tiffany Oswald, 29, Homer, probation violation.
•Anthony Lee O'Kelley, 36, 262 Barnes Circle, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Barry Alexander Kitchens, 30, 346 Riverbend Road SE, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
•Kevin Eugene Kuykendall, 41, 2869 Hwy. 326, Commerce, simple battery.
•Gregory Dean Mullins, 62, Commerce, probation violation.
•Edgar Alberto Viramontes-Marentes, 20, 1405 Walker Street, Sallsbury, N.C. driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Gregory James Carter, 30, 221 Hebron Road, Commerce, burglary and theft by taking.
•Joseph Tyler Ewing, 27, 819 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, probation violation.
•Kitana Tajee Mathis, 23, 43 Broad Acres, Athens, prostitution.
•Alicia Nicole Peacock, 39, 832 N. Pond Street, Toccoa, prostitution.
•Eric Jason Ulbrich, 48, 44 Banks Road, Jefferson, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Joshua Ryan Butcher, 34, 174 Tarpkins Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Wayne Day, 25, 1601 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, DUI and simple assault.
•Nathan Douglas Faulkner, 31, Homer, probation violation.
•Stephen Clark Long, 63, 105 Chase Lane, Homer, probation violation.
•Danny William Morris, 43, 140 Deer Meadows Estates Road, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Marcus Piper, 32, 199 Merlin Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, distracted driving and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Alejandro Vazquez-Castro, 39, 935 Homer Road, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•Susan Fisher, 51, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, pedestrian in roadway.
•Trudy Galloway, 77, 2437 Wynn Lake Road, Alto, battery.
•Gayla Galloway-Burt, 51, 2437 Wynn Lake Road, Alto, battery.
•Andrew Jason Garrett, 43, 197 Lakeside Circle, Cornelia, identity theft fraud.
•Noah Matthew Lee, 23, 241 S. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif., possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Robert William Tompkins Jr., 51, 809 Tarpkins Road, Commerce, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, license plate violation, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Windblood, 48, 151 Dan Waters Road, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Douglas Axel Gray, 28, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, criminal trespass.
•Eric James Groover, 32, 830 Young Harris Road, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and suspended registration.
•Ezequiel Esquivel, 22, 960 Cozy Lane, Mount Airy, driving while license revoked or suspended and speeding.
•Miguel Angel Medina, 29, 790 Ansley Road, Mount Airy, loitering or prowling.
