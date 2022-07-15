Fifty-nine arrests were reported recently by the Banks County Sheriff's Office. Those charged were:
•David Lee Evans, 46, 235 Alexander Road, Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Jalea Li'Randi Scott, 25, 196 Woods Drive, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Jimmy James Brown, 59, 42 Rocky Lane, Cleveland, public drunkenness.
•Kristina Renae Henderson, 33, 1830 Sanford Road, Madison, failure to appear.
•Kenneth Jason Hooper, 40, 251 Rattle Trap Road, Commerce, contempt of court.
•Westley Ray Woody, 40, 115 Whispering Woods Road, theft by shoplifting.
•Adam Bryce Butcher, 27, 2260 Crabapple Hollow, Hull, probation violation.
•Peggy Sue Elrod, 64, 361 Gardiner Road, Homer, theft by receiving stolen property, failure to maintain lane, expired tag, tire violation and no proof of insurance.
•Miguel Joeansel Alonzo, 20, 1401 East Rongberg Lane, Austin, Texas, driving without a valid license and tail light violation.
•Brittney Beauchamp, 36, 7476 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, aggravated stalking and harassing communication.
•Arturo Campos, 40, 340 Aqua Lake Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Crystal Noel Houston, 30, 229 Jimmy Reynolds Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Charles Osborne, 17, 177 Partain Road, Carnesville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving.
•Eric Casey Pinkerton, 51, 247 Jim Garvey Road, Hartwell, possession of marijuana and speeding.
•Ashley Elizabeth Prescott, 17, 163 Louise Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Kayla Marie Prescott, 20, 163 Louise Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Candice Dawn Stewart, 32, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, driving while license suspended or revoked and holding telecommunication device.
•Brian Keith Clayborn, 48, 61 Nassau Street, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and possession of marijuana.
•Christina Denise Cook, 46, 421 Blueberry Lane, Winder, possession of drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•Oveyanna Iosha Francis, 20, 330 Sucre Circle, simple battery.
•Crystal Gayle Pressley, 41, 3260 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Diane Louise Roland, 65, 5808 Deer Crossing Drive, Sugar Hill, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and light violation.
•Zakarria Nichell Goodman, 21, 6222 Cane Creek Circle, Anniston, Ala., theft by shoplifting.
•Gary Wayne O'Neill III, 20, 4108 Whiteside Drive, Annison, Ala., theft by shoplifting.
•Glenn Richard Tedder II, 34, 333 Wining Creek Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Gary Lee Wood, 57, 433 Collins Drive, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jay Lee Wood, 35, 433 Collins Drive, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•James Edward Harrison Jr., 38, 137 Riley Drive, Jefferson, public indecency.
•Gary Lee Wood, 57, 133 Collins Drive, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jay Lee Wood, 35, 433 Collins Drive, Toccoa, possession of methamphetamineand possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Bryan Matthew Banks, 28, 397 Oconee Lane, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Bryan Daniel Dye, 34, 108 Pine Circle, Eatonton, criminal damage to property.
•James Edward Harrison Jr., 38, 137 Riley Drive, Jefferson, public indecency.
•Maria Nichole Hudson, 30, 180 Stone Bridge Terrace, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Allan Morgan, 45, 130 Molton Lane, Ringold, theft by shoplifting.
•Steven Ralph Arrowood, 29, 602 Peacock Run, Boling Springs, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Bobby BUrdette, 51, 2622 Sandhill Road, Bowman, theft by shoplifting.
•Tamara Lynn Hansford, 38, 253 Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespassing.
•Robert Allen Osteen, 36, 170 Scrapper Lane, Mt. Airy, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Mark Anthony Turner, 28, 243 Harrington Road, Boiling Springs, S.C., theft by shoplifting.
•Melissa Jordan Kesler, 33, 180 Kingbridge Meadows, Demorest, probation violation.
•Ralph Scott Moore, 48, 280 Lee Land Road, Gainesville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Farrell Norton, 42, 748 Ridgeland Road, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Ruben Lee Ramos, 36, 4085 W. 5050 Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, failure to appear.
•William Shane Richey, 28, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Deborah Ann Worley, 54, 19655 Hwy. 59, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Dewayne Lee Kelly, 32, 6560 Highway 191, Comer, criminal damage to property.
•Mark Dewayne Kelly, 54, 298 Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, criminal damage to property.
•Tammy Lee Kelly, 51, 63 Hunt Club Road, Nicholson, probation violation and criminal damage to property.
•Tina Lynn Kitchens, 46, 330 Harden Farm Road, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jose Antonio Enriquez, 22, 420 East Railroad Avenue, Alto, DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
•Kendricus Little, 24, 214 Forrest Street, Jefferson, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
•Patricia Lynn Miranda Morales, 46, 8 Peachtree Street, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Jonna Nicole Roberts, 32, 156 Clay Street, Maysville, DUI, failure to maintain a lane and interference with government property.
•Kenneth O'Neil Woodruff, 31, 4945 Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jonathon Lee Elrod, 42, 249 Woodland Street, Homer, probation violation.
•Conner Aaron Knight, 20, 135 Faulkner Road, Commerce, DUI.
•Kevin Douglas Stockton, 45, 605 Sanford Nicholson Road, Nicholson, probation violation and obstruction of an officer.
•Christopher Bobby Swaim, 45, 735 Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.