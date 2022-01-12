62 people were arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office recently, including the following:
•Jody Edwin Gee, 31, 4379 Joe Chandler Road, Gillsville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 40, 365 Thompson Street, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Casey Lynn Cruce, 33, 85 Red Oak Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Paul Dennis Gillespie Jr., 41, 272 Loggins Road, Commerce, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Fabio Morazales, 32, 30835 Highway 441 South, Commerce, sexual battery.
•Andy Lee Wright, 42, 102 Old Mill Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Morris Wendal Green, 54, 275 Prior Street, Atlanta, probation violation.
•Lois Darlene Thomas, 57, 1010 Jake Shubert Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Timothy Horace Varner, 40, 669 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Bradley Russell Lewallen, 41, 148 Felton Circle, Commerce, hit and run and failure to yield.
•Justin O'Neal Diggs, 33, 70310 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of intoxicants and headlight violation.
•Nicholas Taylor Stewart, 21, 656 Hardy Road, Martin, DUI and possession of marijuana.
•Darren Jacob Wright, 33, 626 Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, failure to appear, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by taking.
•Sandy Lea McCracken, 44, 557 Campground ROad, Spartanburg, S.C., DUI and open container violation.
•Hector Sanchez, 31, 133 Faulkner Road, Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Patrick Keon Smith, 29, 64 Maynard Court, Athens, DUI.
•Manuel Jesse Arredondo, 46, 421 Panhandle Circle, Maysville, DUI, open container violation.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 28, 152 Alicia Drive, Winder, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a drug-related object, DUI, no license, tail light violation, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to signal lane change, tag cover violation, reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions.
•John Alexander Cantrell, 32, 9275 Morrison Road, Lula, battery and cruelty to children.
•Steve Deshawn Barrow Jr., 27, 156 Wood Street, Toccoa, driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Gary Charles Craig Jr., 41, 20510 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, Mich., possession of marijuana.
•Breanna Kitchens, 24, 346 Riverbend Road, Commerce, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Latricia Allen, 30, 69 Midway Drive, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Chavis, 29, 3580 Smithonia Road, Comer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
•Destiny Cruz, 21, 140 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Nicholas Lee Estell, 25, 36 Pleasant Drive, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Emily Marie Huff, 33, 914 Skelton Road, Hoschton, probation violation.
•Elvis Lewis, 21, 1661 Neal Little Road, Carnesville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Thomas McConnell, 18, 128 Paula Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Lee Mitchell, 66, 2017 South Ocean Drive, Holandell, Fla., DUI, distracted driving and open container violation.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, 31, P.O. Box 1047, Cornelia, burglary.
•Dianne Brooke Wade, 39, 5165 Highway 51 North, Lula, possession of methamphetamine, misuse of center turn lane, expired registration and no insurance.
•Latina Lynn Wood, 36, 925 Allen Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Deven Charles Baker, 25, 260 Elks Street, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Hank Jim Black Jr., 51, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Lisa Michelle Blessett, 51, 177 Hidden Meadows Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jimmy Carney, 61, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Charlene Star Charles, 38, 1815 Duncan Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•John Vernon Hardie Jr., 54, 1432 Hwy. 27 North, Bremen, theft by shoplifting.
•Jasmine Louise Peach, 32, 3117 Spring Lane, Gainesville, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Kristie Leann Angel, 41, 6950 Thomason Drive, Cumming, theft by shoplifting.
•Ryne Dion Forte, 30, 5650 Cobblestone Creek Place, Mableton, probation violation.
•Isaac Shamal Lawson, 31, 42 MLK Drive, Apartment 31B, Reynolds, driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Kellie Lauren Turnage, 28, 141 Wood Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Cody Lee Grissom, 30, 3503 Bob Briant Road, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie Crystal MacDonell, 37, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher J. Pittman, 32, 1890 Storey Lane, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Jamie Pittman, 32, 1890 Storey Lane, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenyonna Veneresha Pittman, 31, 306 Pine Avenue, Commerce, failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting and possession of a drug-related object.
•Kevin M. Rabun, 40, 3302 O'Kelly Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Smith, 33, 234 Oak Street, Royston, theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel William Cook, 27, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Stephen Charles Baker, 36, 2519 Hwy. 441, Homer, reckless conduct.
•Shannon Gene Baker, 40, 2519 Hwy. 441, Homer, trafficking illegal drugs, crossing guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
•Avery Emil Bell, 50, 312 Evans Street, Homer, DUI, failure to maintain lane, passenger safety belt violation, failure to maintain lane, possession of an open container in a vehicle and driving without a license.
•Jodrkck Manuel Ponce Ruiz, 23, 100 Heritage Hills, Apartment 218, Commerce, DUI, possession of marijuana, window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
•Caleb Christopher Sutton, 22, 419 Scales Creek Road, Homer, battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and battery.
