There have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 3060 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 2020, when cases were first recorded. Two weeks ago, 2794 cases were reported in Banks County.
So far, there have been 67 deaths reported due to the virus, the same number as reported two weeks ago. There have been 305 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, up six from the number reported two weeks ago.
ORDERING TESTS KITS
All U.S. residents can now order free household COVID-19 test kits online at https://www.covidtests.gov/ or call the ordering hotline at 1-800-232-0233 to place an order with the automated system.
According to the website, every home in the U.S is eligible to order 4 free at-home tests, tests will ship within 7-12 days.
County Health Departments are not distributing at-home test kits or N95 masks to residents; however, District 2 Public Health will continue operating PCR drive-thru testing locations in Forsyth, Franklin, Hall, Habersham, Lumpkin, Stephens, Rabun and Union counties.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.
