The number of COVID-19 cases in Banks County is up 66 since last week.
According to reports on Monday from the Georgia Department of Health, 1,869 cases have been reported since March 2020, when data first began to be reported.
So far, there have been 226 people in Banks County hospitalized due to the virus (up four from last week) and 42 deaths reported (up one from last week).
With a new school year underway, there have been a reported 35 students with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among the 2,832 enrollment and 5 employees out of the 376 employees who have tested positive.
The number of COVID-19 cases had been decreasing but the new Delta variant of the virus has caused the numbers of spike again, leading to shortage of hospital beds at area medical centers.
VACCINE
In Banks County, 24 percent of the residents are fully vaccinated with 4,492 have received both shots.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) approved an additional Moderna and Pfizer dose for individuals who have weakened immune systems. This additional dose will require medical documentation from the individual’s provider and should indicate their immune condition.
Additionally, ACIP and the CDC are expected to approve the Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccine for the public. The expected date the health departments will begin administering the booster dose is September 20.
District 2 Public Health is opening up two additional drive-thru testing sites at Lumpkin and Franklin county health departments. Franklin County Mako testing site will open on Wednesday, August 25, and Lumpkin County Mako testing site will open on Thursday, August 26.
To find more information regarding COVID-19 for your county, please visit phdistrict2.org.
