The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week, including the following:
•Jeffery Michael Boisclair, 28, 444 Caudell Road, Homer, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency call, reckless conduct and threatening or intimidating a disabled or elderly person.
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 45, 389 Dink McCoy Drive, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Andrew Franklin Roberts, 39, 388 Dink McCoy Road, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Sarah Aynsley Jaques, 36, 7540 Spaulding Lane, Sandy Springs, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation, failure to maintain lane, no license on person, no registration and no insurance.
•Jessy Leroy House, 30, 145 Doddville Road, Alto, battery.
•Brett Evans Gaultney, 25, 875 Crossroad School Road, Butler, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
•Marty Paul Love, 55, P.O Box 234, Talmo, criminal trespass.
•Tyler Zachary Patrick, 20, 656 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, battery and cruelty to children.
