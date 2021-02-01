Eighty-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banks County since last week, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. These numbers include 14 students and employees in the Banks County School System who have tested positive for the virus.
There have been 1,442 cases of COVID-19 in Banks County since March of 2020, when cases were first reported in the United States.
There have been 27 deaths in the county attributed to the virus and 163 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Last week, there were 22 deaths and 155 hospitalizations reported.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are seven students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,706 student population. There are 127 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, seven have a current positive COVID-19 status and 12 are quarantined due to possible exposure.
VACCINE
The COVID-19 vaccine is available locally at the Banks County Health Department (call 888-426-5073 or 770-531-5692) and Medlink (call 706-677-4568).
NEW VARIANT OF VIRUS
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming there are now 19 cases of the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 identified in Georgia. This is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries. So far, no other COVID-19 variants have been identified in Georgia.
The B.1.1.7 cases in Georgia are in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females. The cases live in metro Atlanta – Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties. DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individuals, and will monitor them closely.
The Georgia Public Health Laboratory and several commercial labs are working to identify the presence of this variant in hundreds of specimens collected at Georgia testing locations statewide, but that is only a small percentage of the overall number of COVID-19 tests performed. Knowing the location of a few individual cases does not provide a clear picture of where this variant is in the state. Just because it has not been identified in a particular city or county does not mean it is not there - individuals could be infected anywhere in the state, or in some cases out of state. At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”
The same measures used to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Georgia are no different for this variant, and are even more critical due to the U.K. variant being more contagious. Wear a mask. Maintain social distance. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid large gatherings. Get a COVID vaccination when you are eligible. Follow the guidance of Public Health and the guidelines in the Governor’s executive order.
Information about this variant is evolving quickly. Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may increase the risk of death in those who become infected. Both Pfizer and Moderna say their current vaccines appear to work against this variant.
DPH, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will continue to watch for emerging COVID-19 variants and will provide more information as it becomes available.
For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
