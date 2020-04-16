Banks County now has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There are now 15,454 confirmed cases of the virus across the state as of noon on Thursday, April 16, which is up 467 over the number of cases reported the day before.
The report on Thursday lists 3,040 people as having been hospitalized with the virus and 584 who have died from it. This is 118 more who have been hospitalized since Wednesday and 32 more who have died.
