Nine people were indicted by a recent Banks County Grand Jury, including the following:
•Robert Miguel Brodie, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.
•David Guynn, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, battery and simple battery.
•Travis Loren Lefevre, first degree cruelty to children and battery.
•Kimbelry Michelle Mapp, trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Bryan O'Neil White, trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Bradley Joseph Rider, terroristic threats, battery, pointing a gun at another person and criminal trespass.
•Michael Lee Stanley, sexual contact by an employee or agent.
•Lacy Marie Towne, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting and possession of a drug-related object.
•David Dwayne Watkins, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, improper tires and expired tag.
