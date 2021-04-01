The number of cases of new COVID-19 reported each week in Banks County continues to remain low. In the past week, 9 new cases were reported.
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County since March 2020 is 1,593 — up from 1,584 reported for the same period last week.
In Banks County, 33 people (same as last week) have died from COVID-19 in the past year and 182 (same as last week) have been hospitalized.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are zero students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,711-student population. There are six students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, one has a current positive COVID-19 status and one is quarantined due to possible exposure.
VACCINE UPDATE
More vaccines are also now available in health departments in District 2 Public Health, which includes Banks County. Eligible residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073 or online at www.phdistrict2.org.
To register for an appointment at one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. One of the mass sites is located in Habersham County.
The state has expanded the list of eligible people to those individuals who are age 16 and up. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old. Schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available.
“Vaccination, along with strict compliance with basic prevention measures - wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently - will help Georgia stop the spread of COVID-19,” public health officials state. “These measures are critically important as SARs-CoV-2 variants continue to circulate and increase in Georgia. Currently, there are 367 confirmed COVID cases with variants statewide; 351 cases with the UK variant (B.1.1.7), 15 cases with the South Africa variant (B.1.351), and 1 case with the Brazil variant (P.1). These variants appear
To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
