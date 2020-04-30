The Banks County Board of Education awarded a $910,000 bid at its April 20 meeting to Charles Black Construction for a renovation project at the primary school.
"It was regularly scheduled to begin the last week of May as soon as students left, but without closing of school building, they are going to start immediately so to have less of a time crunch," superintendent Ann Hopkins stated. "It is scheduled to be completed by the end of July and ready for the return of school."
The renovations include new flooring and painting for the school. The bathrooms and the media center will be refreshed also.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the April 20 meeting, the BOE approved the following personnel items:
•hiring Laura Brice and Rebecca Rinckey as teachers.
•hiring Leigh Ann Perry as an assistant principal.
•approving the retirement of Donna Piper as the school nutrition manager.
