Ninety-two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banks County since last week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Last week, 1,267 cases had been reported since March. This week, 1,359 cases have been reported so far in Banks County since March.
There have been 22 deaths in the county since March and 155 people hospitalized with the deadly virus.
