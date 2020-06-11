Banks County now has 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The statistics released at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, listed 99 cases in Banks County, up from the 92 cases reported the day before. On Saturday, 88 cases were reported in the county.
As of Tuesday, there have been one death in Banks County and 14 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.
In Georgia, there have been 53,249 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported as of Tuesday, June 9. This is up 752 over the number of cases reported on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.