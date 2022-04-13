A 9th District Congressional Republican Candidate Debate is planned for April 23 at the North Georgia Technical College in Clarksville. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 10 a.m., finishing at 11:30 a.m.
A free breakfast will be provided. Seating capacity is limited to the first 200 attendees.
All five candidates, incumbent Andrew Clyde, Michael Boggus, J.Gregory Howard, John London and Benjamin Souther, have committed to attend.
The election is May 24. The winner of the Republican race will face Democrat candidate Michael Ford in the Nov. 8 General Election.
