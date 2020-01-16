A new year is always a time of reflection. A time to look back on the past year and think about what you have accomplished. A time to look ahead to the new year and think about what you want to accomplish.
Looking back on the things I wrote about in 2019 tells you about the things that I hold close to my heart. I wrote about faith, about prayer, about my family, about trips I took and about my work as a mentor.
In January 2019, my first column for the year was about family traditions. My column is what is considered a “lifestyle column,” so it’s only natural that family is often the theme. I write about my family and many of you identify with the topics because you experience the same things with your families.
Most everywhere I go, from the grocery store to the post office to the library, someone will stop me and tell me that they enjoyed something I wrote about a member of my family and share a similar story about a member of their family. I am so blessed to share my experiences with so many people and to hear about their lives.
In January of 2019, I also wrote about the 20-year anniversary of the death of a Banks County firefighter who died in a church arson. I have written thousands of stories in my 35 years in the newspaper business and I don’t remember all of them. This is one I will never forget. It seems like it was just last year that I was walking on the grounds of the church with smoke still in the air. I will never forget that day.
In February, March and April, I wrote about a few concerts and trips I had taken. I always enjoy writing about entertainment and travel. I also get a lot of people who stop me and comment on travel. Some people enjoy getting travel tips from my columns and taking the same trips, while others don’t travel much but enjoy “traveling along with me” by reading about trips.
In June, July and August, I wrote several columns about “enjoying the beauty around you.” I wrote about berry picking with my mother. I wrote about things I love about the fall. I wrote about driving around Sevierville, Tenn., and just soaking in all of the beauty in the Smoky Mountains. I also wrote several columns about prayer and how it brings about peace in difficult times.
In September through December, I wrote columns about being a mentor, selling pies and a funny encounter, role models in my life, my nephew's experiences in chorus and more travel adventures.
As I said, it’s easy to see the important things in my life. As I look ahead to 2020, I’m sure my focus will remain the same, faith, family and friends, with some travel thrown in. I pray for a wonderful 2020 for all of my family and friends, including all of those who read my column and stop and share stories about their lives with me.
