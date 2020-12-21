Abigail Seagraves, a freshman at Piedmont College in Demorest, was recognized as a Dean's Scholar for the fall semester.
Dean's Scholars achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Abigail is pursuing a BSN of Nursing at Piedmont. Abigail is a 2020 homeschool graduate, past member of Banks County 4-H, and active in her home church, Mt. Zion Baptist. Abigail is the owner of Beaver Creek Boers and uses the income to help fund her education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.