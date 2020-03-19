Due to recent concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), election supervisor Andra Phagan reminds voters that absentee ballots are available.
"We want to remind the voters that Absentee by Mail Ballots are available, you do not have to have a reason to vote by mail in Georgia (21-2-380(b)," Phagan said. "Voters can call to request a ballot by mail, or request a ballot at My Voter Page, from the Secretary of States Website."
