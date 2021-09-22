An additional kindergarten class has been added at Banks County Primary School due to growth in enrollment.
The Banks County Board of Education hired a teacher, Erica R. Nicholson, as the teacher for the class at the meeting held Thursday night, Sept. 16.
Other personnel items approved by the BOE at the Sept. 16 meeting includes the following:
•hiring Cindy Allen and Cassandra Richardson, bus drivers; Sarah Hope, Haley Tawzer and Sesselia Womack, paraprofessionals; Marcia Coker, school food assistant; and Lindsey Denton, nurse.
•accepting the resignation of Elizabeth Purcell, nurse, and Jacob Andrews, maintenance tech.
•accepting the retirement of Nancy Cochran and Kimberly Miller, both receptionists, and Carol Rylee, bus driver.
FACILITIES UPDATE
Also at the meeting, assistant superintendent of administrative services Hank Ramey gave a facilities update report, which includes the addition of one new gas-burning bus, two new activity buses, new gas pumps, side-line equipment for the ball fields and the completion of the paving project behind the gym.
Future possible projects discussed include a paving project at the ball hitting facility, purchasing lightweight tables and chairs and bleachers for Leopard Den 2.0, a dishwasher for the primary school, pressure washing the elementary school and purchasing generators for the primary and high schools.
BOE members also discussed the track resurfacing project and the floor plan for the wellness center/weight training facility.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved a bid to purchase 280 teacher laptops.
•heard a finance report which includes that last month's education local option sales tax revenue was $358,031, with the total for the past year being up a total of $4.9 million.
•agreed to attend Georgia School Board training in December.
•heard a report that the Christian Learning Center is adding a seventh grade class next semester.
•heard that a BOE work session will not be held in October due to fall break, and that Employees of the Year will be recognized at the November BOE work session.
•learned that the flu vaccine will be offered free of charged to students and staff on Oct. 4-5.
