The Banks Adult Learning Center is now enrolling new and returning students for fall semester.
"We will be welcoming our students back into the building on August 10 for intake and pre-testing," lead instructor Sharon Clark states. "We will be practicing public safety guidelines established by the CDC. Please call for an appointment, 706-677-4302. All of our services are free of charge. Let us help you get the skills you need to succeed. We can help you with basic reading, math, English language, and computer skills, and we can help you obtain your high school equivalency diploma."
Online study options are available.
