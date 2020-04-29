One of the most common questions that I have gotten since I started here has been for advice for peach tree production at home. Many folks have called with peaches that have lesions on their fruit or in the fall the fruit is mummified and looks simply like a pit that has not fallen from the tree. Peaches are notorious for being difficult to grow and are very disease prone; however, with a proper disease and pest management program you can grow the Georgia state fruit at your home.
The two largest contributors to peach fruit damage are a fungus called brown rot and an insect called Plum curculio. These pests cause a chronic problem to peach trees and must be addressed year round, especially during the warm months. Brown rot is a fungus characterized by a large portion of the fruit being covered in a lesion that can cover the entire fruit and cause total loss. Plum curculio bores holes into the fruit and typically has smaller, darker spots on the fruit where
A scheduled and consistent spray schedule is key to controlling damages to your peaches. I am going to start at bloom and move through the fruit development stage. Despite their being other potential applications prior to bloom; applications from bloom on through harvest I would consider essential for healthy trees and fruit. At bloom it is important to understand that you should not be applying an insecticide. This is due to the activity of pollinating species such as bees. However it is important that you apply a fungicide containing captan or myclobutinil during bloom. This should consist of one to two sprays, 7-10 days apart, depending on length of bloom and weather. This application is considered one of the most important preventative sprays for pre-harvest suppression of brown rot. The next applications will be triggered at three growth stages: petal fall, shuck split, and shuck off. At each of these stages of growth I recommend applying a fungicide containing chlorothalonil or captan mixed with an insecticide containing malathion, carbaryl, permethrin, or esfenvalerate. These applications should be reapplied every 7-10 days if wet weather occurs. Once shuck off is passed it is on to the summer cover applications which should occur every 14-21 days. During dry summers, summer cover sprays may not be necessary. These applications should consist of captan or sulfur mixed with an insecticide mentioned previously. Finally there are the pre harvest applications which consist of one 14 days and the second 7 days pre-harvest. These should consist of any of the same fungicides and insecticides mentioned in the previous growth stages. It is important to understand that these pre harvest sprays are extremely important for protection against brown rot on mature fruit.
Keeping a consistant spraying regiment will help you grow healthy and delicious peaches in you own back yard. If you have any further questions about peach tree care we are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230 or by email at zmccann@uga.edu.
