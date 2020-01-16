Banks County High School is offering an after-school program to help students get on track for graduation.
The program is from 3:15 — 5:15 p.m. Snacks will be provided. There will be transportation drop off available. Registration forms are available in the front office or in the media center. All forms must be returned to the media center before attending.
Classes will be held in room 902 with Dean Goodwin, Lara Jackson and Wendy Collins.
UR/CR Recovery classes start on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and end on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Sign up to recover credits not obtained during the fall semester.
Spring Semester dates for the after school program are as follows: Jan. 21, 22 (UR/CR recovery starts), Jan. 27, 28, 29, Feb. 3, 4, 5, Feb. 10, 11, 12, Feb. 18, 19, Feb. 24, 25, 26 (UR/CR recovery ends), March 2, 3, March 10, 11, March 16, 17, March 23, 24, March 30-31, April 13, 14, April 20, 21, April 27, 28, May, 4, 5, May, 11, 12 and May, 18, 19.
For more information, contact Vickie Martin at vmartin@banks.k12.ga.us or at 706-677-4914. For after school hours call, 796-983-1128.
