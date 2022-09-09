Banks County High School will begin its Connect Afterschool program on September 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program will be held in Dean Goodwin's Room 313. 

The afterschool coordinator for the program is Mr. Goodwin. Goodwin stated he is excited about the opportunity for students to attend the program.

