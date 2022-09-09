Banks County High School will begin its Connect Afterschool program on September 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program will be held in Dean Goodwin's Room 313.
The afterschool coordinator for the program is Mr. Goodwin. Goodwin stated he is excited about the opportunity for students to attend the program.
"It is a great way for students to catch up on their classwork, get extra help, and complete credit recovery," he said. "We have been very successful in the past and will continue with that tradition here at BCHS."
The program will also offer transportation with dropoff points at Maysville Gazebo@ Railroad Tracks at 5:15 p.m., Howard Johnson’s at 5:30 p.m., Dollar General Store at 5:45 p.m. and Alto CH Church at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Goodwin at dgoodwin@banks.k12.ga.us or call 706-983-1128. Registration forms are located in the front office at Banks County High School.
