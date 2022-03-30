On March 21, the Georgia Farm Bureau and Jackson EMC presented the book, "How to Grow a Monster," at the Maysville Public Library.
"The children in attendance enjoyed listening to the book as it was read by Georgia Farm Bureau's Lexi Love," said library manager. "Also, the children enjoyed completing a fun craft that coordinated with the book."
