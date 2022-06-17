Aging With a Sense of Purpose will be the topic at a program to be presented at the Banks County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18.
Topics will include:
•Am I happy?
•Do I feel healthy?
•Are my relationships meaningful? • Do I feel connected?
•What do I want my life to look like?
This is part of a "Wellness Saturdays" series featuring topics related to aging and older adults presented by Dr. Jenny Heuer.
Dr. Heuer is a Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in working with adults facing a variety of issues including mental health and the changes and challenges of aging. She specializes in working with individuals and caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. She resides in Banks County and can be contacted at 706-897-5563 or jenheu77@gmail.com.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact library manager Stacy Krumnow, 706-677-3164 or skrumnow@prlib.org.
The Banks County Public Library is located at GA-51, Homer.
